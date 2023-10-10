loading…

Israel continues to be pressed so the US is preparing an emergency scenario. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) shows its seriousness in helping Israel in fighting Hamas. However, it is also proof of Israel’s weakness in facing Hamas.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the US was involved in emergency planning if the current conflict in Israel escalated.

President Joe Biden ordered the planning, including consultation with US allies.

The movement of US aircraft carriers to the Eastern Mediterranean is intended to prevent other countries or groups from exploiting the situation.

“Let me be clear, we are not moving the carrier to Hamas,” Sullivan told reporters at the White House. “We are moving the aircraft carrier to send a clear message of deterrence to other countries or non-state actors who may seek to expand this war.”

“The President also tasked us with engaging in contingency planning for any and all escalation scenarios,” Sullivan said. “And we are now very involved in that planning. And we are also consulting with allies and partners on all potential scenarios that may occur in the future.”

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said the US had “increased our military force posture in the region to strengthen our deterrence.”

“The Department of Defense has moved the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the eastern Mediterranean and reinforced our fighter presence. And we are ready to move additional assets if necessary,” he said.

Biden also warned hostile parties not to take advantage of the situation in Israel.