US military equipment flows to Israel, 45 cargo planes loaded with weapons are sent to the IDF. Photo/X@Israel_MOD

TEL AVIV – Ministry of Defense Israel confirmed that the 45th cargo plane had arrived in the country via social media as weapons and military vehicles continued to arrive in the country.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed video and images of the cargo plane, which arrived in Israel on Friday.

The Israeli defense establishment welcomed the arrival of the 45th cargo plane to Israel this morning. Around 1,000 tons of armaments arrived to bolster IDF capabilities. pic.twitter.com/MRNlqLeUyY — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) October 20, 2023

The cargo plane delivered around 1,000 tons of weapons – including military supplies, medical equipment and military ambulances – to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as they prepared to launch a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip following the attack by the Hamas militant group on October 7.

Another cargo plane carrying a shipment of armored vehicles for the IDF, sent by the US, arrived on Thursday.

The delivery was made as part of a joint effort between the IDF and the Israeli Ministry of Defense. The delivery was coordinated by the United States (US) Procurement Mission with the Production and Procurement Directorate of the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

The Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defense has authorized both international and domestic procurement orders worth around NIS 400 million, which is around USD 100 million, according to a Jewish Press report cited by Insider, Sunday (22/10/2023).

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said he would request billions of dollars in wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel. He announced an urgent funding request to submit to Congress on Friday. Biden is expected to ask for $105 billion, with $14 billion earmarked for Israel. According to BBC News, no details of the package were made public by the White House.

In his speech at the White House, Biden said Hamas and Russia both wanted to destroy democracy in neighboring countries.

