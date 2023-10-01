loading…

The United States estimates that Iran can make a nuclear bomb within two weeks. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) assesses that Iran is not carrying out a program nuclear weapons currently, but they were able to make the bomb of mass destruction within two weeks.

The American assessment appeared in a report on the eradication of weapons of mass destruction published last Friday.

The report, entitled “2023 Strategy for Countering Weapons of MassDestruction”, identified the Islamic Republic of Iran as a persistent threat and warned that the country could build a nuclear bomb within two weeks.

“Iran does not currently have a nuclear weapons program, but has the capacity to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear device in less than two weeks,” the report said, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Sunday (1/10/2023).

In the report, the US criticized Iran for its non-compliance with obligations established under the Chemical Weapons Convention and raised concerns that Tehran is using chemicals that can act on the central nervous system with dual use for offensive purposes.

The report also identified the Islamic Republic of Iran as a regional threat in the Middle East that must be addressed.

Last week, Israel’s Atomic Energy Commission Director General Moshe Edri claimed that Iran was conducting a military nuclear program and continuing to test and deploy long-range nuclear missiles in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

“Iran remains the spearhead of regional instability, and is a threat to peace and security throughout the world,” Edri said during a speech at the 67th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.

“Stopping Iran’s nuclear weapons activities requires the full attention of the international community,” said Edri.

Iran has repeatedly emphasized that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes and denies seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.

