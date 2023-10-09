loading…

Israeli fighter jets bombarded Gaza, Palestine, when Hamas’ al-Aqsa Storm Operation killed more than 700 people in Israel. The United States sends aircraft carriers and fighter jets to help Israel. Photo/REUTERS/Ashraf Amra

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) began to intervene in Hamas’s massive war with Israel. Washington sent an aircraft carrier, six warships and a number of advanced fighter jets to the Eastern Mediterranean to help the Zionist military.

Apart from America, Britain also defended Israel. Hamas’s massive attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, not only shocked Israel, but also its Western allies.

The American and British actions raised tensions in the region, where Iranian intelligence officials are accused of planning a surprise Hamas attack on Israel that left more than 700 people dead and more than 100 others taken hostage.

About 250 people are feared to have been massacred at a rave party in the desert in the south of the country attended by Israelis and foreigners.

In a televised address from the White House, President Joe Biden said: “In my administration, support for Israel’s security has been strong and unwavering.”

“We will ensure that they get the help their citizens need and that they can continue to defend themselves,” he said, as quoted by The Telegraph, Monday (9/10/2023).

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the Hamas attack as an “act of terror” and offered British intelligence to help Israel identify Hamas targets in Gaza.

Sunak told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Britain was ready to provide diplomatic or security support as he held telephone calls with Germany, France and the United States on Sunday to coordinate their response.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of untold consequences for the entire region if the conflict escalated, and urged other hostile groups not to intervene.

The West’s response came when Israel launched airstrikes against 120 Hamas targets in northern Gaza, likely before Israel launched a ground invasion.