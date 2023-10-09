loading…

Israeli fighter jets bombarded Gaza, Palestine, when Hamas’ al-Aqsa Storm Operation killed more than 700 people in Israel. The United States insinuates that Russia does not condemn Hamas. Photo/REUTERS/Ashraf Amra

NEW YORK – The UN Security Council (UNSC) held an emergency meeting behind closed doors on Sunday, and the United States (US) asked all 15 members of the Security Council to strongly condemn Hamas’ major attack on Israel.

However, the US continued, not all members of the UN Security Council condemned the Hamas attack called Operation Storm al-Aqsa – which killed more than 700 Israelis and hundreds of others were kidnapped.

Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood said “a number of countries” had condemned the Hamas attack but not all Council members. Many people interpreted this statement as a satire against Russia.

Moscow responded to America’s stance. Russia’s UN Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told the AP that America tried to say in the meeting that Russia did not condemn the attack. “But that’s not true,” he said.

“That was in my comments,” he said. “We condemn all attacks on civilians,” said the Russian diplomat, Monday (9/10/2023).

Nebenzia said Russia’s message was: “It is important to immediately stop fighting, establish a ceasefire and carry out meaningful negotiations, which have been stalled for decades.”

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun voiced a similar position earlier, as he headed to the UNSC meeting. He said Beijing condemned all attacks on civilians, although he did not mention Hamas by name.

“What is truly important is preventing further escalation of the situation and further civilian casualties,” Zhang said.

“What is also important is a return to a two-state solution.”

Wood explained that the US was focused on condemning Hamas for the unprovoked invasion and what he called a “terrorist attack”. “Hamas must end its violent terrorist activities against the Israeli people,” he said.