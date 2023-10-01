loading…

US House of Representatives passes Temporary Funding Bill to avoid partial government shutdown. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Government United States of America (US) avoided temporary closure ( shutdown ) after the country’s House of Representatives (DPR) passed a temporary funding bill that received major support from the Democratic Party.

Time is limited to avert a fourth partial federal government shutdown in a decade, which will begin at 12:01 a.m. local time Sunday unless the Democratic-majority Senate passes the bill and President Joe Biden signs it into law in time.

The US House of Representatives voted 335-91 to fund the government for the next 45 days, with more support from Democrats than Republicans.

The move marks a major change from earlier this week, when a government shutdown seemed inevitable. The government shutdown means most of the government’s 4 million employees will not be paid – whether they are working or not – and will also shut down a wide range of federal services, from National Parks to financial regulators.

Federal agencies have drawn up detailed plans explaining what services to continue, such as airport screening and border patrol, as well as what to stop, such as scientific research and nutritional assistance to 7 million poor mothers.

Some 209 Democrats supported the bill, far more than the 126 Republicans who supported it, and Democrats described the result as a victory.

“The extreme MAGA Republican Party has lost, the American people have won,” Hakeem Jeffries of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives told reporters ahead of the vote as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (1/10/2023).

Another Democratic representative, Don Beyer, said: “I am relieved that Chairman McCarthy recused himself and finally allowed an eleventh-hour bipartisan vote on legislation to stop the Republican rush toward a disastrous government shutdown.”

Republican Chairman Kevin McCarthy backed away from party hardliners’ previous demands for a partisan bill.