The United States is suspicious of Operation Storm al-Aqsa launched by Hamas to disrupt efforts to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said some of the motivations for Hamas’ latest attacks on Israel possibly to disrupt the potential normalization of Israel-Saudi Arabia relations.

Hamas’s massive attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, was launched last Saturday. To date, more than 700 people have died in Israel.

Israel responded by declaring war, named Operation Iron Sword. More than 450 people died in Gaza as a result of air strikes by Zionist fighter jets and artillery fire.

“It’s not surprising that the motivation may be to disrupt efforts to bring Saudi Arabia and Israel together, as well as other countries that might be interested in normalizing relations with Israel,” Blinken told CNN when discussing the motivation for Hamas’ massive attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last month that he believed his country was on the cusp of peace with Saudi Arabia, and predicted it could reshape a new Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, home to two of Islam’s holiest sites, has long asserted the Palestinians’ right to statehood as a condition for it recognizing Israel — something many members of Netanyahu’s nationalist religious coalition have long opposed.

America said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization efforts must continue despite the latest attacks.

“We think it would be in both countries’ interests to continue pursuing this possibility,” US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer told Fox News Sunday, which was reported on Monday (9/10/2023).

Blinken added the United States had also noted reports of several Americans killed and kidnapped in Israel and Washington was verifying the details and figures.

“We got reports that several Americans were killed. “We’re working overtime to verify that,” Blinken said.