US and coalition forces have been attacked 23 times in Iraq and Syria since the Israel-Hamas war broke out. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – United States (US) and coalition forces have been attacked 23 times (14 in Iraq and 9 in Syria) since the war Israel-Hamas broken.

A senior American defense official said the attacks were carried out with rockets and drones between October 17-30.

The new figures show 10 new attacks since the Pentagon last released such data on October 24.

“Many of these attacks were thwarted by our military. “Most failed to reach their targets thanks to our strong defense,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as quoted by AFP, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

On October 27, US fighter jets launched airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war began.

As fears of a regional conflict grow, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned Iran on Sunday against launching or sponsoring any attacks on American forces in the region.

Sullivan said Washington would respond if its troops were attacked.

“We said if our troops are attacked, we will respond. We respond. If they are attacked again, we will respond again,” Sullivan said on CBS’s “Face The Nation.”

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues to increase its presence in the Gaza Strip, a military spokesman said on Monday, confirming that ground troops were moving in for “extended ground operations” as the Israeli Air Force simultaneously attacked from above.