US fighter jets intercept civilian plane near President Joe Biden’s residence. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – An unnamed civil aircraft violated restricted airspace north of Wilmington, Delaware, near the President’s residence United States of America (AS) Joe Biden on Saturday local time.

This was the announcement issued by the US presidential guard, the Secret Service.

“As a precautionary measure, assets were deployed to intercept and the civil aircraft landed safely at the nearest airport,” Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement as quoted by Russia Today, Sunday (29/10/2023).

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, while President Biden was at his home in Wilmington. However, according to security officials, there was no impact on the protected objects.”

Nevertheless, the Secret Service launched an investigation into the incident, coordinating with the Federal Aviation Administration.

In June, US Air Force F-16 fighter jets were deployed to intercept a rogue private plane that flew over Washington, DC and crashed in the mountains of Virginia.

The incident was reportedly caused by a sudden loss of cabin pressure, paralyzing the crew.

(ian)