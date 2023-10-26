USA 2024, Biden hunting for the conservative vote on Truth, Trump’s social network

Plot twist: Joe Biden lands on Truth Social, Donald Trump’s platform. That’s right, ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, “Sleepy Joe”, as his Republican rival maliciously calls him, lets himself pass the proverbial snub under his nose and launches himself on the social network created by the tycoon and former president. The move is actually from Biden’s election campaign, with the machine that has already started moving just over a year after the polls.



Using the handle @BidenHQ, the account says it is a “Biden-Harris 2024 project” and includes a banner image that says “the nonsense ends here“, referencing the president’s trademark colloquialism. The campaign wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it joined Truth Social “mostly because we thought it would be a lot of fun.”

According to estimates, Truth Social has around 2 million users. Not many. Just for comparison, Facebook has almost 3 billion, while X (new name for Twitter) has about half a billion.

Ma the Biden campaign evidently does not want to leave anything to chance and is unable to win over any voter possible in any place or platform, aware of the difficulties that await the democratic candidate, who in the meantime continues to rack up blunders and gaffes. The last one? The double stumble while going on stage for a rally in Philadelphia. Only the most recent episode in an increasingly long and worrying series, so much so that many even among the Democrats are starting to examine possible alternatives. For now, without success.

Not only. Biden is also in serious difficulty on foreign policy. In the next days the president will be in Israel to show closeness to Tel Aviv, but also to signal to Iran and Hezbollah the risks of a potential widening of the conflict. But after Ukraine, the new front has Republicans saying that global security is continually deteriorating because of the White House.

For the profile picture, the campaign chose a depiction of Biden as “Dark Brandon”, a meme showing Biden with laser eyes and which derives from the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant, used in right-wing circles to replace more salacious language against the president. The stunt is the latest in a series of jokes and memes from the president’s digital team.

While the new account was officially meant as a joke, it’s clear that Biden’s campaign is also using it to reach conservatives, as The Guardian points out. “Good. Let’s see how it goes. Converts are welcome!” wrote the Biden campaign in its first post on the platform in reference to some positive comments collected under the first posts published on the platform.

The Biden campaign told Fox News Digital that the use of Truth Social “He will meet voters where they are“, also fighting the misinformation about Biden which he says is being spread on the platform. Will it be enough to keep him standing in view of the 2024 elections? We will find out in the coming months.

