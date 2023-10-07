loading…

Los Alamos National Laboratory is said to be one of the US nuclear research sites. Photo/Los Alamos National Laboratory

WASHINGTON – Scientists are one step closer to completing a project that will help determine the reliability of the United States’ (US) nuclear arsenal and understand plutonium.

Scientists working on the 10-year, $1.8 billion Scorpius project say they are delivering critical components needed to complete an underground testing facility that will study the moments before the nuclear fission chain reaction that causes a nuclear explosion.

Currently, researchers use other materials, including tungsten, lead, copper, and gold to conduct tests, but plutonium has unique properties that may interfere with the results.

Specifically, plutonium has seven stages that can be made in a laboratory without exotic equipment.

“At very high pressures and temperatures, its behavior may not be well represented by surrogate materials,” said David Funk, vice president of Subcritical Experiment Capability Enhancement at the Nevada National Security Site.

Other methods have been able to test the “initial explosive dynamic behavior” of plutonium, but the new facility in New Mexico will be able to test the “late explosive dynamic behavior” of plutonium, by examining the moments before a typical nuclear explosion occurs.

Once complete, the facility will be approximately 300 feet long and buried 1,000 feet underground.

In the early years of the Atomic Age, nuclear testing was carried out above ground before eventually going underground.

In 1992, even underground nuclear weapons testing was banned and the US nuclear arsenal has not been tested since.