The US denies its troops took part in the Israeli ground attack. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Special Operations Command United States of America (US) denied Iranian media reports accusing American forces of involvement in ongoing Israeli ground operations in Gaza Strip .

“Obviously wrong information,” a spokesperson for the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) told Sputnik which was monitored SindonewsSunday (29/10/2023).

The spokesperson’s response came in light of Iranian media reports that around 5,000 US military personnel were taking part in the expansion of Gaza.

It also said that most American troops had taken control of ongoing operations, and that Israeli officials had lost confidence in the management abilities and loyalty of some military personnel.

Iranian media further outlined that the Israeli military is seeking to divide its offensive on the Gaza Strip into at least two zones before launching an all-out effort to suppress the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

It was previously reported by US media that Israel began its military operation in connection with fruitless negotiations to obtain the release of hostages held by Hamas. However, media reports elsewhere painted a much different picture, with some reporting that “significant progress” had been made in the ongoing talks.

Hamas representatives have repeatedly voiced their openness to freeing hostages as part of a ceasefire; In fact, Yahya Sinwar, head of the Palestinian group’s political bureau in Gaza, said on Saturday that the group was open to “immediate exchanges.”

“We are open to an immediate swap deal that would guarantee the release of all prisoners held in occupation prisons in exchange for the release of all hostages held by resistance forces,” said Yahya Sinwar.