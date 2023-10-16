loading…

Israel bombards buildings in Gaza, Palestine. The US claims that Arab countries are determined to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The United States (US) government claims that Arab countries are determined to prevent it Israel-Hamas war widespread in the Middle East region. This claim was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs Antony Blinken.

Blinken is scheduled to go to Israel again on Monday (16/10/2023) to talk “about the way forward” after several days of back-and-forth diplomacy between Arab countries.

The top American diplomat previously arrived in Israel on Thursday last week — as Israel prepared a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the deadly Hamas attack — and has also visited Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The conflict has raised international concerns that it could trigger a wider regional war, as Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned on Sunday; “All parties in this region are involved in triggering it.”

“There is a determination in every country I visit to ensure this conflict does not escalate,” Blinken told reporters as he prepared to leave Cairo.

“They used their own influence, their own relationships, to try to make sure this didn’t happen,” he said.

Binken had met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Sunday and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, where he received a blunt assessment from Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks that killed 1,300 people.

“(Israel’s) reaction went beyond the right of self-defense, turning into collective punishment for the 2.3 million people in Gaza,” Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told Blinken in a televised address.

Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, after its militias stormed Israeli towns eight days ago, opening fire and taking hundreds of people hostage in the worst attack in Israel’s history.

Israeli fighter jets and artillery have launched the most intense bombardment ever on Gaza, putting the Palestinian enclave under total siege. Gaza authorities say more than 2,450 people have been killed.