loading…

The US circulates a UN resolution on Israel’s right to defend itself in the Security Council. Photo/Illustration

NEW YORK – United States of America (US) circulated draft resolution UN Security Council which emphasizes rights Israel to defend itself and call for a two-state solution.

The resolution comes after the US vetoed a Brazilian bill on Wednesday that called for a “humanitarian pause” in the Israel-Hamas conflict to allow humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

Washington blocked the measure, which would have passed and been supported by the 12-member Security Council, because it did not state that Israel had the right to defend itself.

Reporting from The National, Sunday (22/10/2023), the four-page resolution drafted by the US reaffirms Israel’s innate right to defend itself individually or collectively as reflected in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The resolution also notes that, in responding to terrorist attacks, member states must comply with all their obligations under international law.

“Iran must stop the export of all weapons and related equipment to armed militias and terrorist groups that threaten peace and security throughout the region, including Hamas,” the resolution said.

The motion also stressed that Hamas does not defend the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination and urged support for diplomatic efforts to achieve comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region in which two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side peacefully with secure borders and recognized as expected in previous resolutions.

In an interview on the Solovyov Live TV channel, Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said Moscow intended to hold another Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

(ian)