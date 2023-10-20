loading…

The United States says China already has more than 500 operational nuclear warheads and will probably have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) Department of Defense or Pentagon says China has more than 500 nuclear warhead which operates.

According to the Pentagon, Beijing may even have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030.

“In 2022, Beijing continued its rapid nuclear expansion, and the Department of Defense estimates that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) will have more than 500 operational nuclear warheads by May 2023—on track to exceed previous projections,” the Pentagon said in its annual report on China’s military and security developments, Thursday, which was reported by Reuters on Friday (20/10/2023).

The report estimates that the PRC will likely have more than 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030. “Most will be deployed at higher levels of readiness and will continue to increase their force through 2035,” the report continues.

“The PRC will likely use new fast-breeding reactors and reprocessing facilities to produce plutonium for its nuclear weapons program, even though it has publicly stated that these technologies are intended for peaceful purposes,” the report added.

Furthermore, the Pentagon report states that China is also increasing its inventory of nuclear delivery systems on land, sea and air.

The Federation of American Scientists (FAS) says the US has a stockpile of about 3,700 nuclear warheads while Russia has 1,550 nuclear warheads.

