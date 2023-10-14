loading…

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is greeted by Israeli defense officials upon arrival in Tel Aviv on October 13, 2023. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) remains committed to continuing to help Ukraine and Israel simultaneously and is able to “project power” in various fields at the same time.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said this on Friday (13/10/2023).

“The United States is the most powerful country in the world. And we remain fully capable of projecting power, upholding our commitments, and directing resources to various sectors,” the Pentagon boss said at a press conference in Israel.

“So we will support Israel just as we support Ukraine. “The United States can walk and chew gum at the same time,” he stressed.

US military aid will “flow as fast as war” to Israel, according to Lloyd. The assistance includes ammunition, air defense capacity, as well as other critical equipment and resources, namely missiles for the Iron Dome air defense system that Israel uses against Hamas’s less sophisticated rockets.

Although Washington has repeatedly given public assurances that it can support Israel and Ukraine without favoring either side or compromising its own security, some media reports suggest the reality may be different.

CNN, for example, has reported, citing several US officials, that the Pentagon previously used some of its stockpiles of artillery shells from Israel to prop up Ukraine.

“Ukraine and Israel currently need different weapons, but if Israel were to actually launch a large-scale ground operation against Hamas, then they would need 155mm NATO artillery shells, which have been in short supply due to the Ukraine conflict,” the outlet’s report said.

The escalation between Israel and Hamas began last Saturday, when the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, violating the border with the Gaza Strip at several points.

Israel responded with massive air strikes on Gaza, which left hundreds of civilians dead and thousands injured.

