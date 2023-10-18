loading…

The United States is angry about the attack on a hospital in Gaza which killed 500 people. But America does not blame Israel. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden said he was “angry and deeply saddened” by the devastating attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, leaving 500 people dead. However, he did not expressly blame Israel for the attack.

Biden’s comments came hours before he left Washington for a trip to wartime Israel.

The airstrike on the hospital reflected the instability of the conflict and downplayed the magnitude of the political and security risks Biden was taking by flying to Israel amid a worsening war.

After the devastating attack, Israel and Palestine issued contradictory statements regarding who was responsible.

Palestine said an Israeli airstrike hit al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza. However, the Israeli military blamed Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets that failed to cross as the culprit.

Biden’s statement, issued while he was aboard an Air Force One flight to Israel, did not answer that question.

“The United States firmly supports the protection of civilian lives during conflict,” he said.

“And we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocent people who died or were injured in this tragedy,” he said, as quoted by the New York Times, Wednesday (18/10/2023).

Biden also plans to travel to Jordan to impress upon the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority the risk of the crisis spreading beyond Gaza.

However, after the attack on the Baptist al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza last night, plans for the meeting fell apart.