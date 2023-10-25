loading…

Photo/Illustration

NEW YORK – Two draft resolutions proposed separately by United States of America (USA) and Russia regarding the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict failed to pass on Wednesday in UN Security Council (DK PBB).

The council members first voted on a US draft resolution, which demands a humanitarian pause in Gaza, condemns the attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel on October 7 and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas.

The resolution received 10 votes in favor, while Russia, China and the United Arab Emirates voted against it.

US UN envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the US was very disappointed that Russia and China vetoed the resolution.

“The US resolution is strong and balanced, and it is the result of consultations with members of this Council. We listened to all of you. We included input,” he said as quoted by Anadolu, Thursday (26/10/2023).

He also urged member states not to encourage Russia’s cynical and irresponsible behavior by voting for the draft resolution, which was submitted at the last minute.

Meanwhile a Russian draft resolution, demanding a humanitarian ceasefire, was also rejected in the Security Council after failing to get enough votes.

The resolution received four votes in favor, two votes against, and nine abstentions. The US and UK voted against.