Former Pentagon Advisor Douglas MacGregor said US and Israeli special forces tried to enter Gaza, but they were shot to pieces. Photo/Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – Former Pentagon Advisor Douglas MacGregor revealed that a number of United States (US) special forces and special forces Israel tragically shot dead while trying to enter Gaza, Palestine.

The special forces of the two countries intend to investigate the location of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

MacGregor revealed the horror in an interview with broadcaster Tucker Carlson on his popular social media show “Tucker on X” on Wednesday.

MacGregor said that as has been observed over the past 24 hours, American and Israeli special operations forces entered the Gaza Strip to conduct reconnaissance and assess potential ways to free the hostages, but they were attacked and suffered heavy casualties.

He believes that what happened was a natural development and he in no way sees it as a victory for Israel.

He also expressed concern about the potential risks it poses to American troops.

MacGregor stated that 2,000 Marines and 2,000 special forces troops were immediately deployed to the enclave, but he believed these numbers would not have a significant impact.

Douglas Macgregor was a retired US Army colonel before becoming a Pentagon advisor.

“We rely on special forces and currently, 2,000 Marines. And maybe, 2,000 special forces and special operations forces,” he said in the interview, which was reported by the Palestine Chronicle, Friday (27/10/2023).

“It’s not good to make a lot of changes, and we’ve seen that recently, over the last 24 hours or so. Some of our special forces and Israeli special forces went into Gaza. They were shot to pieces and suffered heavy losses, as far as I know.” he explained.

On October 22, news site Axios wrote that “2,000 US special forces were deployed to the Middle East”, adding that they were unlikely to serve in a combat role.

Two days earlier, on October 20, the White House shared a photo on its X social media page showing US President Joe Biden shaking hands with a secret Delta Force team operating in Israel, but the photo was reportedly deleted an hour after it was published.

The Israeli military has not commented on Douglas MacGregor’s revelations.

