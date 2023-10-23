loading…

The United States and Iran have both issued strong warnings regarding the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – The United States warned Iran or its allies against any escalation in the middle Israel-Hamas war. Tehran also issued a warning that “the war could get out of control” if the Zionist military dared to launch a ground invasion of Gaza, Palestine.

This act of issuing mutual warnings has made the situation in the Middle East even more precarious.

Not just issuing a warning, Washington also announced plans to deploy an undisclosed number of THAAD and Patriot missile systems to the Middle East. America had previously sent two aircraft carrier battle groups to defend Israel from potential third-party attacks.

Washington on Sunday ordered non-emergency staff to leave its embassy in Iraq.

“We are concerned about the possibility of Iranian proxies increasing their attacks on our personnel, our people,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS News, reported Monday (23/10/2023). “We expect there is a possibility of escalation.”

“No one should take advantage of this moment to escalate further attacks against Israel or, for that matter, attacks against our personnel,” Blinken continued.

“The US will take every action to ensure that we can defend our forces. And if necessary, respond decisively.”

His words reinforced an earlier message from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who warned of “the prospect of a significant increase in attacks against US forces” in the Middle East.

But Austin, speaking to ABC News, issued a stark warning. “If any group or country wants to expand this conflict and take advantage of this very unfortunate situation, our advice is: don’t.”

“We defend the right to defend ourselves and we will not hesitate to take appropriate action,” he said.