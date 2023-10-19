The Albiceleste leads the Eliminatorias standings thanks to a 2-0 with a brace from Pulce, Lautaro on the pitch for only 15 minutes. The Seleçao loses in Montevideo after 22 years (2-0) and holds its breath for the captain out with a knee injury

Adriano Seu

18 October – MILAN

Nightmare night for the Seleçao, which returns from Montevideo with zero points and without its leader, Neymar, who left in tears due to a knee injury. Brazil’s performance was poor, knocked out by a goal in each half after a performance without infamy or praise, which among the positive notes recorded only the debut (all in all positive) of the Nerazzurri’s Carlos Augusto, on the pitch for 73 minutes. The fourth day of Eliminatorias instead smiles at Venezuela, which beats Chile 3-0 thanks to a personal show by Soteldo (one goal and two assists), and records the escape of the reigning world champions, who collect their fourth success by regulating Peru at home with a brace from Leo Messi. First victory for Paraguay, launched against Bolivia by a flash from the Sanabria grenade. Goalless between Ecuador and Colombia despite two woodblocks for the hosts and a penalty for the guests (saved).

green and gold alarm

—

There is little or nothing to save in the green and gold performance in Montevideo, proof of this is the post-match self-criticisms of Casemiro and coach Diniz. One of the worst Seleçao of recent times loses at Uruguay after over 22 years of unbeaten without ever showing signs of reaction. Bielsa’s celestial team, driven by Valverde, De La Cruz and a sometimes devastating Nunez, was enough to materialize the quick turn of the ball and seal the defense, which in truth was never too stressed by the various Vinicius, Rodrygo, Neymar, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus. Few thrills for Rochet’s goal except for a crossbar hit by Rodrygo from a free kick, while Uruguay placed the winning play with Nunez in the 42nd minute (perfect header from a cross by Araujo) and with De La Cruz, served in the 77th minute from the Liverpool center forward who married the shaky green and gold defense orphaned by the Juventus player Danilo (injured). What cut off Brazil’s legs, immediately after the home advantage, were the tears and screams of pain from Neymar, who collapsed to the ground shortly before half-time due to an alleged injury to his left knee. The tests in the next few hours will clarify the extent of the problem, but the desperation on Neymar’s face when he left the pitch on a stretcher does not suggest anything good. The Brazilian then left the stadium on crutches. Meanwhile, the local media are raising the alarm for the poor level of play of Diniz’s team and for the five points already accumulated in the standings against Argentina, the Seleçao’s rival at the end of November.

messi show, argentina al top

—

The reigning world champions are navigating in completely different waters and they reiterated this once again in the away match in Peru: 2-0 scored by Messi, returning after the missed match against Bolivia and the bench against Paraguay, and one excessive power as clear as it is disarming, to the point of pushing La Pulce to compare this Argentina to his Barça. “That was one of the best Barcelona in history, but I think this team is very close to it. He’s impressive, he’s growing from game to game and he’s playing better and better”, was the word from a beaming Messi after 96′ of pure show which started in the 3rd minute with a left-footed shot just wide. Then a free kick to warm Gallese’s gloves, the goal in the 32nd minute with an assist from Gonzalez (among the best on the pitch), the second goal in the 42nd minute with a powerful right-footed shot following a suggestion from Fernandez, and even the third personal seal in the 58th minute canceled by VAR for offside, all seasoned with a decent series of numbers along the out and in the opponent’s frontline. Interspersing the Pulce’s pearls were at least three big scoring opportunities wasted by Alvarez and Gonzalez, but useful to legitimize the Argentine success against a dangerous Peru only on the half hour with Guerrero (guilty of pardoning Martinez from a few steps away). Evening of relative rest for Nerazzurri Lautaro Martinez, only on for the last quarter of an hour.

classification

—

After four days, it is already an Albiceleste escape in the rankings. Important leap for Venezuela after the historic draw on Brazilian soil and the brilliant home success over La Roja: Argentina 12, Brazil, Uruguay and Venezuela 7, Colombia 6, Ecuador, Chile, Paraguay 4, Peru 1, Bolivia 0.

October 18, 2023 (changed October 18, 2023 | 11:15)

