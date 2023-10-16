In recent days, some diplomats and members of the European institutions have accused the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, of having adopted an attitude too favorable to Israel in commenting on the war between Israel and Hamas : According to their critics, both did not sufficiently condemn the Israeli bombing of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas, which has controlled the territory of the Gaza Strip since 2007, is a group considered terrorist among others by the European Union, has never recognized the legitimacy of the state of Israel and has always opposed any attempt at diplomatic mediation on the issue: indeed, Hamas’ ultimate goal is the destruction of the state of Israel and the killing of all Jews. After the attack on 7 October, Israel responded with an intense bombing campaign across the entire territory of the Strip, with the imposition of a “total siege” (therefore the blockade of supplies of food, medicine, energy and fuel) and the decision to prevent the arrival of humanitarian aid from Egypt.

– Read also: The massacres of civilians in the Be’eri and Kfar Azza kibbutzim

Last Friday von der Leyen and Metsola were in Israel, where they visited the Kfar Azza kibbutz (particularly ferociously hit by Hamas militiamen) and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

In a speech made in the presence of Netanyahu, von der Leyen condemned the attack by Hamas and clearly stated that «Europe stands with Israel» and that «Israel has the right to defend itself, indeed it has the duty to defend its citizens». She also added: “I know that Israel’s response will demonstrate that (the country) is a democracy.” On Friday, Israel had already placed a “total siege” of the Gaza Strip, cutting off all supplies of essential goods, and had been bombing the territory of the Strip for days, also hitting many civilian infrastructures.

This is the moment for unity. This is the moment to join forces against terror. And Israel can count on the EU ↓

https://t.co/heCYSUsiAe — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 13, 2023

– Read also: The controversial practice used by Israel to warn civilians that it is about to bomb

Von der Leyen said that “only Hamas is responsible for what is happening,” and that the group’s actions “have nothing to do with the legitimate aspiration of the Palestinian people” to have their own state. However, you said nothing about the consequences that Israel’s response is having on Palestinian civilians.

Von der Leyen and Metsola also held a short press conference with Herzog, who harshly condemned the violence of Hamas militiamen. Metsola recalled that Hamas “is a terrorist organization that does not represent the aspirations of the Palestinians”, and said that the European Union and Israel must “work together on the humanitarian consequences of what we are experiencing”, without however providing further details.

Both Metsola and von der Leyen are part of centre-right political groups. Also on Friday, Nathalie Loiseau, MEP for the liberal Renew Europe group, he accused von der Leyen for having “forgotten” to say that, although the European Union supports Israel, it must in any case respect international humanitarian law (a topic which has been under discussion for days). The deputy ambassador of the Palestinian Authority to the European Union, Adel Atieh, wrote on X that von der Leyen, Metsola and Herzog share a “double standard” on humanitarian issues, implicitly accusing European institutions of placing more value on the lives of Israeli people than Palestinian ones.

The leader of the Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, Iraxte García, told the online newspaper Politico that von der Leyen and Metsola were right to condemn the actions of Hamas, but they should also “present the position of the whole Union, including its Member States”. In this “they have failed, supporting an unacceptable prejudice that can only cause harm”.

– Read also: What is in the Gaza Strip besides Gaza

Other important representatives of the European institutions have taken clearer positions. The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, accused the Israeli government of violating international laws and called for the immediate reopening of the borders of the Strip to allow the entry of humanitarian convoys.

As highlighted by Politico, the accusations against von der Leyen come after a series of confusing communications regarding the fate of European funds for Palestine: last Monday a commissioner announced their immediate suspension, but the European Commission changed its version shortly afterwards saying that there would only be an “urgent review” of certain types of financing.

The Commission finally announced on Saturday that it will triple the aid provided to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, reaching a total of 75 million euros. Presenting the decision, von der Leyen reiterated that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas “in full compliance with international humanitarian law”, and that it’s important to get humanitarian aid to Gaza, without mentioning the siege imposed by Israel or explicitly requesting the opening of the borders.