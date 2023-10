High fever, mucus, inflammation in the legs and swelling in the head, with the characteristic thickening and discoloration of the tongue and lips. Bluetongue is spreading like an oil slick across Overijssel, resulting in dead and lame sheep that are literally bent over in pain. “It is a very nasty disease that affects large parts of the body,” says cattle veterinarian Erik Schoemaker, who makes an urgent appeal: “Do you suspect bluetongue? Report it!”