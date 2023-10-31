Suara.com – A surprising moment occurred in the Persib Bandung match against PSS Sleman, where a stadium official removed the Palestinian flag put up by a Persib Bandung supporter.

This incident went viral and raised questions among Bobotoh, fanatical Persib Bandung supporters.

The video of the incident immediately spread widely on various social media platforms, one of which was uploaded by the Instagram account @jktnewss.

This incident occurred during a fierce match between Persib Bandung and PSS Sleman in the 17th week of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024, which was held at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api (GBLA) Stadium on Saturday evening, October 28 2023.

Initially, a Persib Bandung supporter, who was part of the Bobotoh group, put up a Palestinian flag on the stadium wall.

They did this as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people who are currently facing a serious conflict situation with the Israeli military.

However, this moment was suddenly colored by the actions of a teenage officer who removed the Palestinian flag.

The teenage officer was accompanied by another older officer, but they did not provide a clear explanation as to why they removed the flag.

Immediately after the incident occurred, one of Bobotoh’s supporters who saw it angrily questioned this action.

With a high tone and a slightly irritated expression, the Persib Bandung supporter asked that the Palestinian flag be put back up.

“Hey, why did you take it down? Who told you to? That’s the Palestinian flag, put it up again!” said one Bobotoh in Sundanese, as recorded on the Instagram account @jktnewss.

However, the officer who removed the Palestinian flag could only answer in confusion, “I don’t know, I was told to do that,” said the teenage officer.

Until now, the exact reason why stadium officials removed the Palestinian flag is still unknown.

Interestingly, in various other stadiums, even in Europe, the Palestinian flag is often flown as a form of support and solidarity with the Palestinian people who are suffering from Israeli military attacks.

This conflict has claimed many victims, especially among innocent children and women.

The match between Persib Bandung and PSS Sleman at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api (GBLA) Stadium, Bandung City, West Java on the evening of Saturday, 28 October 2023, ended in an orderly manner. Persib Bandung, known by the nickname Maung Bandung, managed to win with a score of 4-1.

Persib Bandung’s winning goals were scored by Thales with an own goal (3rd minute), David da Silva (21st minute), Frets Butuan (70th minute), and Beckham Putra (77th minute).

Meanwhile, PSS Sleman was only able to reply to one goal through Kim Jeffrey Kurniawan (36th minute).

With this victory, Persib Bandung managed to move up to second place in the 2023-2024 Liga 1 standings with a collection of 31 points. Meanwhile, PSS Sleman had to settle for being in 14th place with 19 points.