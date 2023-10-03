Those interested in this launch continue to receive more interesting content. This is specifically a new detail of the promising Shin-chan game for Nintendo Switch. Remember that its full name actually in Japan was Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi.

After his arrival in the West under the name Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey in English and Shin Chan: My summer with the teacher – The infinite week in Spanish, it has now been confirmed your updated sales number.

The game has reached an important sales milestone, with 500,000 units sold worldwide. Since its launch, it has sold 504,000 units in total. The game continues to sell well, and its physical release in North America and Europe contributed significantly to this figure, with an increase of 55,000 units since its release in July. It seems like he has a notable fan base around the world.

