Despite Windows 11 It is a relatively new operating system, it has already lost official support for one of its versions, which leaves it exposed to possible security vulnerabilities. Update your OS now and don’t worry.

Microsoft has communicated the end of support for Windows 21H2, based on the original version of the operating system. From now on you should update at least to 22H2 until 23H2 starts to become widely public.

End of support for Windows 11 21H2

The end of Windows 11 maintenance is for the version 21H2, which is no longer officially supported as of October 10, 2023, just a couple of years after its original release. This applies to the following editions published in October 2021:

Windows 11 Home version 21H2 Windows 11 Pro version 21H2 Windows 11 Pro for Workstations version 21H2 Windows 11 Pro Education version 21H2

The October 2023 security update, released on October 10, 2023, was the last update available for this version. The main risk is leaving our PC unprotected, even if we have antivirus installed. After this date, devices running this version will no longer receive monthly security or preview updates that contain protections against the latest security threats.

To find out which version of Microsoft’s latest operating system your PC is running, type winver in the taskbar search bar and press Enter. Alternatively, you can use the Windows + R key combination to open the Run box and type winver there. The ‘About Windows’ window will open. If version 21H2 and the build 22000it means that you are still using Windows 11 21H2 and are unprotected from security threats.

Update your operating system now

The solution to avoid having security problems is really simple: actualiza a Windows 11 22H2.

Go to Settings > Update & security > Windows Update. Click Check for updates. After checking the available updates, the download of the latest version currently available, Windows 11 2022 Update, will begin. Download times can vary from a few minutes to a few hours depending on the speed of your Internet connection. The system will start preparing to install updates, wait until you can click the Restart Now button. The system will reboot and the installation of the Windows 11 update will begin. The update screen will appear with the message: Do not turn off your PC. The operation will take some time. Installation times can vary from a few minutes to a few hours depending on the hardware of your PC or tablet. The system will reboot. Once completed, your PC/tablet will have been updated.

Upgrading to later versions of Windows 11 is completely free if the operating system is activated correctly. If you prefer, you can take advantage of the version change to perform a clean installation from scratch, a recommended task to do from time to time as maintenance, through the ISO images published by Microsoft.