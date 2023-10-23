Suara.com – The Indonesian national team achieved brilliant success by advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone. This achievement was achieved after they achieved a convincing 6-0 victory over the Brunei Darussalam team in the second leg match which was held at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan last week.

Hokky Caraka appeared as a star by scoring two goals for the Indonesian National Team in this match. Meanwhile, the other goals were scored by Egy Maulana Vikri, Witan Sulaiman, Rizky Ridho and Ramadhan Sananta.

This success made the Red-White troops win on aggregate with a score of 12-0 over Brunei. Previously, they also won 6-0 in the first leg match in Jakarta five days earlier.

The Indonesian national team is now moving forward to the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualification round in the Asian zone, joining 36 other teams divided into nine groups. Even though they had gone through the previous group phase draw, the Indonesian national team had to go through the first round because they had a FIFA ranking outside 26, in accordance with the Asian zone group phase regulations.

After passing the challenge from Brunei, the Indonesian National Team will now face strong opponents such as Iraq, Vietnam and the Philippines in Group F. This exciting match in Group F will take place in a round-robin format and includes home and away matches. Each team will face six matches, with the aim of securing the top two positions to go further in the competition.

The Indonesian national team will soon face an away match against the Iraqi team on November 16. The final match in their group will be held at the Philippines headquarters on June 11 next year.

The opponents faced by the Indonesian National Team in Group F are tough opponents who should not be underestimated. The Iraqi national team, which has a FIFA ranking of 69th, is one of the leading powers in the Middle East and won the Asian Cup in 2007.

Vietnam, which is ranked 95th in FIFA, has become a tough rival for the Indonesian national team at the Southeast Asian level, often meeting in the SEA Games and AFF Cup.

Meanwhile, the Philippines, with a FIFA ranking of 132, has shown significant development and will certainly provide fierce competition.

The match schedule in Group F of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone is as follows:

– 16 November 2023: Iraq Vs Indonesian National Team

– 21 November 2023: Philippines vs Indonesian National Team

– March 21 2024: Indonesian National Team Vs Vietnam

– March 26 2024: Vietnam Vs Indonesian National Team

– June 6 2024: Indonesian National Team vs Iraq

– 11 June 2024: Indonesian National Team Vs Philippines

The Indonesian national team must show its best performance in this competition to have a chance of winning a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. It is hoped that the support and prayers from the Indonesian people will increase their enthusiasm in facing this challenging competition.