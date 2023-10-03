Suara.com – NU figures are still PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri’s favorite to become vice presidential candidate. For the 2024 presidential election, Megawati will have to take great pains to find a NU figure to pair with presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo.

The severity of Megawati’s efforts was revealed by the Chairman of the United Development Party (PPP) Advisory Council, Muhammad Romahurmuziy, on YouTube Akbar Faizal Uncensored, quoted by Suara.com, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

Initially, the man who is familiarly called Rommy saw the same pattern in the selection of Megawati’s vice presidential candidate.

“We saw that the four times Mrs. Mega chose a vice presidential candidate, either the one who accompanied her or someone else who was her favorite, all of them had the same pattern, old NU,” said Rommy.

Then, Rommy leaked Megawati’s efforts in the 2024 presidential election. Even though it is not a political party, NU still attracted the attention of President Soekarno’s daughter.

How could it not be, in the survey it was shown that as many as 56 percent of Indonesian citizens claimed to be NU citizens. This figure is very large for votes in the presidential election.

“This means it is necessary that (NU’s vote) really be taken into account,” he explained.

Not only that, Rommy also received information that Megawati had proposed to Rais ‘Aam PBNU Miftachul Akhyar.

Not kidding, Megawati even asked the NU senior figure three times.

Unfortunately, Megawati’s offer was rejected.

“(PBNU) was asked what if Kiai Miftah, but Rais ‘Aam’s Kiai Miftah also reportedly refused three times,” he said.