Something that does not fail every Thursday is the weekly Epic Games Store promotion with which the digital store invites us to download several video games for free that we can add to our account forever. It’s as easy as accessing their different product pages, redeeming them and they will instantly become part of your library so you can play them whenever you want.

We have one of those cases with Blazing Sailsavailable on this page, although be careful because the offer is joined by the pack Q.U.B.E. Ultimate Bundle, an excellent compilation that you will find here. Of course, you will have until October 19 to get them, so you have seven days ahead of you for something that will barely take you a minute.

Blazing Sails

Those of you who want to live an authentic pirate life can do so with this title that is focused entirely on PvP, since it is actually a battle royale. This way you can participate in sword fights or directly engage in cannon fire against other players while you navigate the sea with your ship until you finish off the rest of the crews.

Q.U.B.E. Ultimate Bundle

The definitive collection of these puzzle adventures that was launched on the occasion of its tenth anniversary. Inside is a copy of the original QUBE and QUBE 2, as well as a completely new chapter, so you will have hundreds of puzzles before you throughout numerous scenarios in which you will manipulate the elements of the environment thanks to special gloves.

