If you like movies and have a few thousand euros to spend, you will be able to buy objects from your favorite movies at the Propstore auction.

Next November 9th will begin one of the largest auctions of props from Hollywood films and television series in history. UK Propstore to auction more than 1,800 objects, including the original C-·P3O head Star WarsIndiana Jones’ whip and shirt, Vito Corleone’s jacket in The Godfather, and much more.

Propstore’s film and television collectors’ auction is so massive, it’s going to last three days. Here you can see a video with some of the objects:

The catalog contains the largest collection of original props from Blade RunnerRoman costumes from the movie Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean costumes, Captain America’s shield, and other items yet to be revealed.

The catalog will be offered for download in PDF on October 15. You can bid in person, online or by phone. The auction will be streamed live on Propstore’s YouTube channel.

1,880 movie objects up for auction at Propstore

There are several movie memorabilia auctions held throughout the year, but very few as large as this one from Propstore.

The starting price of these legendary props, as is easy to imagine, is not cheap. The Roman suit of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), in Gladiator, is estimated to reach a price of around 90,000 euros. That of Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, about 120,000 euros.

The original Indiana Jones whip could reach 300,000 euros. A Tie Fighter pilot’s helmet, in the first Star Wars movie, about 700,000 euros.

But The star of the auction is the original head of the Star Wars robot C-3POdonated by Anthony Daniels himself, the actor inside the robot:

Propstore

This iconic film object is expected to exceeds one million euros. Anthony Daniels has also donated the robot’s hands and feet, as well as handwritten scripts of his dialogue in the film.

The Propstore auction, with more than 1,800 props from legendary films and television series, promises to be spectacular for collectors. As we have mentioned, it can be seen live starting November 9.