You may have already noticed, but Audi is lagging behind in the electrical field. While competitors Mercedes and BMW already have EVs ready in almost every of their segments, in Ingolstadt you will only find the streets of old — but fortunately thoroughly facelifted — Q8 e-tron, the e-tron GT and the Q4 e-tron in the catalog . However, there is reinforcement in the pipeline, although there is one problem: that pipeline seems to get clogged at all times.

Domino-effect

Audi’s new chairman, Gernot Döllner, is said to have decided to postpone the launch of the new Q6 e-tron. The German Automobilwoche has heard this from the brand. However, the teaser campaign for the Q6 e-tron was already in full swing, and Audi already showed its complete interior and a lightly camouflaged body. The electric SUV was supposed to be unveiled before the end of this year, but that has now been postponed until March 2024. The reason is not far to seek, because the Volkswagen Group is said to be struggling again with software problems during the development of the PPE platform on which this Q6 e-tron will be placed.

By the way, that is not the only EV that will have to use that platform, and so there could be a domino effect in the planning of future models. For example, Audi itself is also launching an A6 e-tron with that PPE base, but only after the Q6 e-tron is on the market. In addition, group partner Porsche has reportedly agreed with Audi not to launch its electric Macan, which will share a lot with the Q6 e-tron, only after the Audi has been on the market. In other words, we shouldn’t expect Porsche’s electric SUV this year either.