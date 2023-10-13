Suara.com – Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) stated that his party is encouraging East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa to become Prabowo Subianto’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

AHY confirmed that his party would not propose the name of the Democrats as Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate.

AHY conveyed this in front of his cadres when holding a Plenary Meeting of the Democratic Party DPP Management in the Democratic Party DPP Yudhoyono Hall, Friday (13/10/2023) afternoon.

Initially he said that even though the Democrats were newcomers to the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM), Prabowo still allowed the party bearing the mercy symbol to provide input.

“He asked what the Democrats thought and what their views were. We have rights there and we are given space to give our views and express our aspirations,” said AHY.

He also ensured that his party proposed Khofifah’s name to be considered as vice presidential candidate.

“The Democrats did not propose their main cadre. However, we then said that it would also be good to think about the name of Mrs. Khofifah, Governor of East Java, with a number of factors and considerations,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that whether it would be decided later whether to be elected or not, his party would leave it to the coalition’s joint decision.

“However, in the end we keyed it in with one clear sentence, namely the views and input from the Democratic Party. The rest of the decision-making matters related to the vice presidential candidate, yes, it was returned, given directly to the presidential candidate, namely Mr. Prabowo Subianto, which we have already declared,” he explained.

He also emphasized that in principle the Democrats are supporting Prabowo to win the 2024 presidential election.

“Secondly, the authority to choose a vice presidential candidate is determined by Pak Prabowo himself as the presidential candidate. With the intention and purpose and consideration that the vice presidential candidate will bring victory. Third, the Democratic Party will fight fully to win Pak Prabowo. Whoever ends up being the candidate “was chosen. Because our goal is to win,” he said.

“We want Pak Prabowo to become President, secondly we want the Democrats to rise and have great success in the 2024 elections,” he continued.