We have interesting news related to Switch, since the president of Nintendo has just revealed how long they plan to continue developing games for the successful platform and it seems that they still have a good time left.

As you surely know, there are more and more rumors that give details about what Nintendo Switch 2 could be, so it is thought that the new console will arrive sometime in the second half of 2024.

Nintendo Switch still has a way to go

However, it was in a recent talk that Shuntaro Furukawa had with the Japanese media Nikkei where the executive revealed the window that is contemplated to continue launching games on Nintendo Switch.

“We are still working on Nintendo Switch software for the fiscal year ending March 2025. Momentum will continue to continue expanding the Switch business. In the fiscal year ending March 2024, we will maintain Zelda’s momentum and move into the holiday sales season. In terms of hardware, we will maximize demand not only for new purchases, but also for second units and replacements.”

With these statements, everything would indicate that even when the Switch successor is launched, the hybrid console would be receiving more games while the transition takes place.

On the other hand, Nikkei asked Furukawa how Nintendo will be able to maintain the “spirit of originality” for the successor console, and the Japanese answered the following:

“I can’t talk about the specific issue. We are constantly researching and developing hardware, but for the fiscal year ending in March 2024, our focus is on expanding the Nintendo Switch business. The biggest obstacle at any time, not just limited to the “Next Console”, is knowing if we can offer something that customers really want,” he concluded.

As you can see, it seems that Nintendo is looking for a way to surprise the community with its new platform, although it will not stop paying attention to Switch for at least another year and a half.

