Little by little, Joaquín Sánchez is loosening up when it comes to interviewing the guests in Joaquín, the rookie. The former footballer has chatted with Sonsoles Ónega about Spanish politicians and a question has occurred to him that he has boasted about.

“Who needs whom more, the politician the press or the press the politician?” asked an excited Joaquín.

The winner of the Planeta Award gives her most sincere opinion, “I believe that politicians need the press more, otherwise they will not arrive, but it is true that now with social networks we have lost a little power,” stated the journalist.

Sonsoles Ónega warns that with the arrival of social networks it is easier for politicians to try to deceive the press. “We can’t respond there and they can throw balls at us,” said Joaquín’s guest, the rookie.