Àngel Llàcer wanted to play a joke on Joaquín by trying a drink that he told him was used to improve the singers’ voices.

The jury of Your face sounds familiar to me, has combined ginger with Tabasco to the laughter of Manuel Carrasco. “I’ve already had breakfast,” Joaquín tells him when he sees the mixture he has made.

The Rookie does not understand what Tabasco is in the concoction, Joaquín has become serious and has put a drink of the mixture made by Àngel Llàcer in his mouth. Will the former footballer end up using the spittoon?