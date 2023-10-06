Finally, the Model Y from Unplugged Performance has become a really cool car.

Something must be said from the heart. The Tesla Model Y is a great car that you can recommend to everyone. The basic version is all you need. Seated quickly, nice and spacious, more practical than a model 3 and not too expensive.

The only drawback is that frenetic refer to an SUV. That’s not it. Officially, a car must have a ladder chassis, but even if you look at it less strictly, there is little SUV-like about it. The car stands marginally higher on its feet than a normal car.

At Unplugged Performance they probably had that idea too. As opposed to whining on a keyboard, they actually did something about it. They took a Model Y and gave the car a bit more of a real off-road look.

Nice and cool

The new wheels are the highlight and are responsible for a completely different look. The ‘Beadlock UP-03’ rims look wonderfully rugged. It’s a bit different from the typical EV rims of today. Now we must honestly admit that Tesla has quite nice wheels, quite sleek and simple in design and color, while the competition has busier designs in bi-color. The rims in question are only 18 inches in size and forged. This means that they are relatively light and strong.

The specialists from California have fitted the rims with large tires. Nowadays, many tires on electric cars are quite narrow (for range) and flat (because everyone wants big rims). But in this case the tires are wonderfully wide and have a nice thick sidewall. Parking at a curb is a very relaxing activity.

You can attach the tires to the rim in two ways. You can secure them via the Beadlock. This is ideal if you are going to drive on unpaved surfaces with very low tire pressure. If you are going to drive a lot on public roads, you can attach the tire in the regular way and you meet all applicable requirements that of course do not apply off-road.

How much does a Model Y from Unplugged Performance cost?

The wheels are not very cheap at $1,123.75. Then you don’t have a set in front of the door, but one wheel. So a complete set is $4,495. And then there have to be tires around it too. But hey, then you have the coolest rims for the Tesla Model Y. Handy when you’re stuck in a traffic jam at the Everdingen junction.

You can choose further modifications to your heart’s content. There is a lift kit (for $2,495) that you must purchase, otherwise the wheels will not fit properly. You can also order new suspension parts and an anti-roll bar from Unplugged Perfoarmance. Other than that, there aren’t many visual modifications. You can choose from various rear spoilers, one from Voltex or one developed with Koenigsegg. Do the latter anyway. You can order all parts from Unplugged Performance.

