As we have learned, Nintendo is aware that they must be careful when expanding the franchise. According to Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, the future of Mario is limitless, but he affirms that they will be careful in his expansion. They will always prioritize maintaining the character’s integrity and popularity while exploring new opportunities and genres in the future.

These were his words in a recent meeting with Wired:

It is unlimited. I think if we were here talking five years ago… we’d just be thinking about the next version of a game and what genre it might be. You won’t see us rushing to market anything. We should always make sure we respect the reason why it is so popular and loved as we move forward.

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans. What do you think about the topic? We read you in the comments!

