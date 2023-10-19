Suara.com – Prospective presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo responded to the question of the direction of President Joko Widodo’s support, which is still being questioned. He believes Jokowi will still support him as a candidate who will compete in the 2024 presidential election.

“Even today, I still believe that Pak Jokowi supports me,” said Ganjar, quoted by Suara.com via the Mata Najwa broadcast, Thursday (19/10/2023).

According to him, Jokowi’s volunteers are still providing support to him and Mahfud MD. He claimed that several volunteers who were members of the opposing camp had switched to supporting him.

“(switching support) No, Projo is for Ganjar already, who else was originally every day with them (Prabowo’s camp), every day with me,” he said.

Also Read: Ganjar-Mahfud Ready to Take Health Test on Sunday, Hasto Insinuates Are Other Presidential Candidates Excited?

Apart from that, said Ganjar, it was proven that during the PDIP National Working Meeting two weeks ago, Jokowi advised him on issues that must be addressed after being elected.

“Just at the National Working Meeting in front of our party, he spoke like that, after being appointed, I’m sure,” he added.

Meanwhile, he stated that support from Jokowi himself was important for him. Both as a PDIP cadre and as president.

“It is important that he is a PDI Perjuangan cadre, he is the president,” said Dia.

He said that Jokowi himself was the person who pushed him to run as a presidential candidate.

Also read: Isn’t it Erick Thohir, the initial ‘E’ written by Gibran is the figure that makes President Jokowi melt?

“And Pak Jokowi was the person who initially encouraged me to come forward, right? He told me about white hair, wrinkled face, there was something else, I mean that. So that means the traces are still there,” he continued.

____________________

Contributor: Ayuni Sarah