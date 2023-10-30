The market for unofficial Xbox controllers and accessories is about to take a resounding blow. Microsoft has announced that these devices, which are design and market Outside of the company’s partner hardware program, they can be blocked. This means that those affected will simply stop working.

The news began to circulate in recent days after several owners of Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles received warning messages with various error codes related to the peripherals they were using. Now we know exactly what is happening.

Microsoft gets serious about unlicensed Xbox accessories

A Microsoft spokesperson has confirmed to Windows Central that the company will begin blocking unauthorized devices “to preserve the console gaming experience.” As they explain, unlicensed controls and accessories lack Microsoft’s “quality of performance, safety and security” standards.

As we say, the video game division led by Phil Spencer has a program whose members offer devices under Xbox brand guidelines and technical specifications. Among them we find Razer, Power A, HyperX, Logitech, among others. All these brands offer compatible and official devices.





Other brands offer devices compatible with Xbox, but that lack this license. So Microsoft’s move targets precisely them. We do not know, however, if all unofficial devices They will end up being blocked, but it is a fact that there are already affected users and a program in this regard is underway.

Affected users will encounter a message warning that an “unauthorized” device is being used accompanied by error code 0x82d60002. From then on, the device will lock after two weeks and error code 0x82d60003 will appear. Given this, Microsoft recommends “contacting the store” to return it.

How do I know if my Xbox accessory is official?

Official Xbox controllers and accessories can be from Microsoft or other manufacturers. In all cases, if we have doubtsthere are a series of steps that we can follow to know if we are indeed dealing with an official device.





Xbox Partner Program Badge

Find the partner program badge: The device box must have the “Designed for Xbox” badge.

Find the Xbox logo– Official controllers have Xbox logos on the face and on the left and right triggers.

Register the device: If the device is official, you can register it without problems in the Devices section.

Find the device on the official website– The Accessories section of the Xbox page shows all official accessories.

Why are there unofficial accessories?

The reasons behind the market for unofficial controls and accessories are several, but we can mention a few. In principle, some manufacturers offer these devices as “Xbox compatible” at a much cheaper price than the official ones licensed by Microsoft and, in theory, offer a better experience.

On the other hand, there are some accessories that are used to emulate a controller, but it is not a controller. They are intermediary devices that allow you to use keyboards or mice. This can provide movement and precision improvements to players in games where only controllers are supported, something prohibited by some games.

It should be noted that Xbox consoles have support for USB keyboards and mice, as well as the controllers can be used with headphones through their 3.5 mm port. In these cases, there is no need to worry since these are accessories that are not included in the Microsoft hardware partner program.

Images: Syarafina Idris | Albie Patacsil

In Xataka: A man, a calculator and a train changed the history of video games: this is how the legendary Game & Watch was born