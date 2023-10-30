Starting November 3, a new and passionate PlayStation 5 DualSense controller arrives, which you can now pre-order or pre-purchase exclusively at GAME.

We are on the verge of Halloween, and surely you are thinking about having a good feast with the horror games of PS Plus Extra and Premium, or The Callisto Protocol, which is free with PS Plus in PS5 y PS4. But be careful, in GAME A little surprise awaits you.

If you have Sony’s next-gen console, you may be interested in getting a second DualSense controller. What better occasion than the new Deep Earth collection for PlayStation 5?

In the coming weeks, they will arrive three new DualSense controllers and custom cases for your PS5, betting on the most representative colors of terrestrial nature.

The first range to arrive is Volcanic Redwhich impregnates the PS5 controller and casing with a strong reddish color, based on the inner fury of our planet.

And you can only reserve or pre-purchase this iconic PS5 controller in GAME, either in the chain’s physical stores or on its official website.

Reserve or pre-purchase DualSense Volcanic Red at GAME

Its launch is scheduled for next Friday, November 3. From that day on, you will be able to get the Volcanic Red controller at PlayStation Direct and in specialized stores.

However, the reservation or pre-purchase is exclusive to GAME. If you are a member of the chain of stores, you will also pocket 770 points for your card, which you can then use to apply discounts and exclusive promotions.

The DualSense Volcanic Red controller can now be pre-purchased on the website and in physical GAME stores, at a price of 76,99 euros.

This is its official description in GAME:

”Buy the wireless controller for Playstation 5 DualSense Volcanic Red ONLY at GAME and enjoy the new design of the controller that will multiply your sensations, offering you a new concept of immersion.”

Its red color It is very reminiscent of the themed controller from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2which is now available to purchase on PlayStation Direct and specialized stores.

It must be said that on the website it is only possible to pre-purchase it, while in physical GAME stores you can reserve the controller, after paying the usual 3 euros.

The Deep Earth collection is also made up of the ranges Cobalt Blue (November 3) and Sterling Silver (26 of January).

What do you think of the command? DualSense Volcanic Red from PS5? Are you planning to get it? Give a new touch of color to your console, which also has a casing of the same color (starting November 3, just like the controller).

