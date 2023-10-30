The first level Master’s degree in Sensory Sciences for healthy and conscious eating was born at the University of Pisa, in collaboration with the International Academy of Sensory Analysis. The objective is to make the approach to food more conscious and the application of the principles of a healthy and correct diet more rewarding, starting with the Mediterranean diet. The new master’s degree is open to graduates in every discipline and it is possible to register until November 13th. The skills acquired can be spent in various sectors, from technology to optimize the sensorial profile of foods, to communication, to marketing, up to the educational field. The training course is organized into 4 modules, 3 of which are online, with lessons concentrated between Fridays and Saturdays from mid-January to mid-July. There are also interactive sensory analysis sessions of the main foods that characterize the Mediterranean diet, for example wine, bread and baked goods, oil, cheeses, cured meats, chocolate, coffee.

“The Mediterranean diet is often mentioned in TV programs that talk about cooking and correct eating habits to achieve well-being, but when we try to bring these concepts into real life, difficulties arise – explains Francesca Venturi, professor at the University of Pisa – In fact, we know choose the food we eat and recognize its characteristics beyond the nutritional information we find on the labels? In reality, our senses speak to us, they give us clues. However, in most cases we do not know how to listen to what the food tells us, or we get distracted by what is specifically added to foods to influence our choices. Hence the need for the master’s degree, to develop an innovative and conscious approach to the choice of dietary regimes”.

The master’s degree is promoted by the Department of Agricultural, Food and Agro-Environmental Sciences of the University of Pisa and by the Interdepartmental Center for Nutraceutical Research and Nutrition for Health Nutrafood. The cost is 3,600 euros and concessions and grants are provided. For info: https://www.agr.unipi.it/master-di-primo-level-in-scienze-sensoriali-per-unalimentazione-sana-e-consapevole/.