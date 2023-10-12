With a view to the imminent release of the film based on the video game saga, Universal has recreated the iconic restaurant, but there is a catch.

The absence of press tours for actors and actresses due to the SAG-AFTRA strike is making more original marketing strategies gain relevance. Universal Picturesfor example, is about to release the new BlumhouseFive Nights at Freddy’s.

The film directed by Emma Tammi is based on the horror video game saga created by Scott Cawthon and seeks to be a shock after the unfavorable reviews of The Exorcist: Believer, also from Blumhouse.

Five Nights at Freddy’s cast includes Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail, Jophielle Love, Kat Conner Sterling, Grant Feely, Kevin Foster y Theodus Crane. As we say, the SAG-AFTRA strike does the promotion with the stars of the movie very complicated.

But at Universal Pictures they have decided that, as a countermeasure, why not open a Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza for fans? Well, open is a euphemism.

The most realistic Five Nights at Freddy’s promotion

As part of Five Nights at Freddy’s promotional efforts, which arrives in Spanish cinemas on November 1Has Universal built a replica of the titular restaurant, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, in Hollywood?

The bad part is that you cannot enter, we can only take photos outside because we are not prepared for the horrors that lurk inside.

Although a kind of pop-up themed restaurant that would be there for two or three weeks as part of the promotion would have been nice, the possibility of taking a photo, if we pass through Los Angeles, in front of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, is a small consolation. It is located at 8301 Sunset Boulevard.

And remember, Five Nights at Freddy’s hits theaters nationwide on November 1 with a night job that Josh Hutcherson can’t afford to turn down.