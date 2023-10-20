A new limited temporary offer arrives at GAME stores this weekend. Don’t hesitate and get Battlefield 2042 for only 14.99 euros for PlayStation, Xbox or PC. We tell you all the details:

Battlefield 2042 at a truly irresistible price awaits you. A new flash offer will be available starting today and until October 22 in GAME and GAME.es stores with which you can get the game for only 14.99 euros.

Whether for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, Battlefield 2042 is at a really low price thanks to this temporary flash offer. Modern warfare awaits you in this title that has improved over time after a few seasons and various updates.

With the classic formula of the saga where teams of many players compete on huge maps with vehicles and environmental destruction, Battlefield 2042 brings us back to modern conflictss with a multiplayer premise full of content, weapons and possibilities.

Battlefield 2042 awaits you in GAME

And be careful, because this edition brings a Exclusive DLC called “Accessory Pack” which includes all this bonus content: Epic Weapon Charm “Mr. Chompy”, Baku ACB-90 Takedown Knife, “Landing” player card background and “Old Guard” badge and the legendary “Irish – Battle Hardened” skin.

So now you know, you have no excuse to get hold of Battlefield 2042 at the best possible price. Get the game in GAME and GAME.es stores for only 14.99 euros this weekend on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Only available until October 22 or while supplies last.

