Unieuro acquires Covercare for 60 million euros: the electronic services giant is strengthened

The group Unieuro he concluded the acquisition of 100% of Covercare, a company operating in mobile phone and household appliance repair services, as well as in the installation of air conditioners and boilers and in home assistance services. The purchase price is set in 60 million euros, in addition to the positive net financial position at the closing date. In addition, a note informs, the payment of an amount up to 10 million euros, as an earn-out, on 30 June 2026, subject to the achievement of specific profitability objectives.

The agreement provides for payment by Unieuro as a down payment, upon signing the contract of 4.5 million euros, 42.1 million euros at closing, 10 million euros by 31 October 2024 and a further 3.4 million euros according to the deadlines provided for certain warranty statements. Unieuro will finance the operation using available liquidity and term bank loans, with the aim of optimizing the financial structure to seize any further growth opportunities through external lines. The transaction is expected to be completed by April 30, 2024.

Founded in 2011, Covercare has over 140 employees, and achieved a turnover of 58.7 million euros, an EBITDA of 10.8 million and a net profit of 6.0 million in 2022, with a positive net financial position. The operation, it is stated, will allow Unieuro to extend its presence in the value chain into more profitable market segments, with high growth potential and strongly synergistic with its core business. Unieuro will thus be able to strengthen its market leadership through an even more complete and integrated offer of products and services, accompanying customers before, during and after the purchase.

Giancarlo Nicosanti Monterastelli, CEO of Unieuro, comments: “We are thrilled to be able to announce the acquisition of the Covercare Group which represents the most strategically and financially important operation in our history and which marks the resumption of Unieuro’s external growth and strengthening path. We expect that the high complementarity between the two business models can generate, in the medium term, interesting commercial synergies with the aim of strengthening both realities. In the coming years we will therefore focus on the further development of Covercare with absolute management continuity, both on the captive and external business front. We remain strongly focused on the execution of our Strategic Plan and commitment to creating value for the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

Riccardo Bonini, president, and Andrea Pessina, CEO of Covercare, comment: “Thanks to a unique and highly flexible business model, Covercare has undertaken a growth path which, over the years, has led it to become one of the main players in own reference markets and to offer services in a widespread manner throughout the entire national territory. Entry into the Unieuro Group is a source of pride for us as well as a great opportunity to further enhance Covercare’s proven ability to seize every growth opportunity in all the channels in which it operates and to accelerate the development of common projects, also being able to count on the multi-year commercial relations between the two companies and on consolidated personal knowledge”.

