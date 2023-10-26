UniCredit transforms Buddybank into Buddy REvolution: the new digital branch

UniCredit is driving a significant shift in digital banking through the transformation of Buddyank, which will become a digital channel to complement traditional operations. This revamp will carry the new name of Buddy REvolution and offer a wide range of services without the need for a separate bank. This digital platform will represent a digital branch of the UniCredit group, with the option for customers to interact through chats with operators 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or to make appointments with one of UniCredit’s 750 financial agents for personalized consultancy, even outside of normal working hours.

Buddyank was originally founded as an internal UniCredit startup in 2018, but the project dates back to 2015. NOver the years, Buddyank has built a customer base, mostly young, with a constant growth of around 80-90 thousand customers per year, especially new customers. This brought the number of customers to exceed 400 thousand. According to Remo Taricani, deputy head of Italy at UniCredit, the banking group now expects a further increase of this growth and an expansion of the clientele.

UniCredit does not exclude the possibility of integrations with other fintech companies or digital entities, but internal growth is the priority. The decision to integrate Buddyank in the main bank it is in line with the strategy of continuous simplification of internal operational processes, a logic that inspired various directions of the UniCredit Unlocked industrial plan. The IT systems of Buddyank and UniCredit will subsequently be integrated to migrate together to the cloud.

Despite this digital transformation, UniCredit has no intention of segmenting existing customers or favoring one channel over another. THEUniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel explained that customers want a combination of digital assistance and human engagement with the bank’s local team. Remo Taricani highlighted that the new Buddy REvolution will add value with the extension of the entire UniCredit product range, remote consultancy, an open platform for additional services and a Buddy service model always tailored to customer needs. This new approach represents a significant evolution in the sector digital banking, adapting traditional banking to the ever-growing needs of a digitally oriented clientele.

