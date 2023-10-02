Sukabumi.suara.com – The beautiful actress Rebecca Klopper is again exposed to imabs from a pornographic video that is similar to hers.

As a result of this video, Rebecca was reported to Polda Metro Jaya. The report was carried out by the Indonesian Muslim Lawyers Association (ALMI).

The report is registered with number LP/B/5785/IX/2023/SPKT/POLDA METRO JAYA dated September 27 2023.

“The making of the LP (Police Report) was allegedly carried out by a public figure artist with the initials RK. The distribution of videos with immoral content was allegedly carried out by this public figure,” ALMI General Chair Muhammad Zainul Arifin at Polda Metro Jaya, Monday (2/10/2023).

Zainul informed that there were two pornographic videos circulating on social media which were reported to the police. Each lasts 1 minute 58 seconds and 10 minutes 52 seconds.

The two videos were uploaded via two sites. Zainul argued that the circulation of the video had disturbed the public.

“If this is not reported by the public, it will create an image of law enforcement in Indonesia being ineffective. If it is not reported, similar incidents will happen again and there will be no deterrent effect,” said Zaiunul.

Meanwhile, his party also included evidence in the form of pornographic videos and a number of screenshots.

Zainul said that Rebecca was one of the reported persons in the report submitted to Polda Metro Jaya.

“She (Rebecca) is part of one of those (reported). RK is one of them, he is a public figure so tracing is easier,” stressed Zainul.

Previously, Bareskrim Polri admitted that they would question Rebecca Klopper regarding a similar 47-second pornographic video case which was allegedly distributed by the Twitter account @dedekkugem.

The examination was carried out on Rebecca as the reporting party.

Head of the Public Information Bureau (Karopenmas) of the National Police’s Public Relations Division, Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, said investigators were first studying Rebecca’s report.

“If you are summoned or asked for information, that’s for sure. Of course, after studying it first, the reporter (Rebecca) will be asked for information,” said Ramadhan at the Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (26/5/2023).

According to Ramadhan, Rebecca reported the Twitter account because she felt her good name was being tarnished.