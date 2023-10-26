During last September 92,371 formal and informal jobs were lost in Mexico, Despite this, the unemployment rate decreased due to fewer people looking for work, reveal data published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The number of unemployed fell by 51,666 people last month, to reach 1,751,000, bringing the unemployment rate based on original figures fell from 2.96% in August to 2.88% of the economically active population in August.

The above was due to the fact that during the ninth month of the year, 144 thousand 37 people left the labor marketwith which the economically active population, that is, employed plus unemployed, reached 60.8 million.

This is the sector with the most job losses in September

While in the informal sector 609 thousand 808 positions were lost in September, in the formal sector 517 thousand 437 positions were created, a figure that contrasts with the IMSS data, where the generation of 112 thousand 558 was recorded, in this sense, can infer that jobs opened up in other areas, such as federal and state workers, as well as the military.

The industrial sector was the main responsible for the loss of employment with the elimination of 236.4 thousand positions in the ninth month of the year, followed by agriculture, where the workforce was reduced by 202.7 thousand, in addition to another 26.6 thousand where the segment was not specified. On the contrary, 373.4 thousand positions were created in services,

By specific activities, where the most jobs were lost in September was in the construction industry, with 252.6 thousand jobs; followed by miscellaneous services with the elimination of 30.9 thousand; as well as restaurants and accommodation services with 29.3 thousand positions.

For their part, the activities where the most were generated jobs During the reference period, they were: social services, with 281.4 thousand additional places; transportation, communications, mail and storage, 98 thousand; as well as government and international organizations, with 63 thousand positions.

