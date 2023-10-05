Andrea Radrizzani, Massimo Ferrero, Alessandra Ricci, Gianluca Garbi

Pressure, crazy conditions, unfair competition: who “protected” Sampdoria?

The Sampdoria corporate story, which Affaritaliani.it has extensively reported on exclusively, is enriched with a new chapter. Once the acquisition by Andrea Radrizzani was completed – who has already injected around 30 million into the company’s coffers between capital increase and shareholder financing – there was no shortage of outbursts from the “viper” Massimo Ferrero who defined the entrepreneur (also owner of Leeds) a “criminal”. Problems between the two, who will probably face it in a courtroom. But according to what Affaritaliani.it, which has come into possession of exclusive documents, can learn, there are four fundamental points that do not add up and which require further investigation. A possible 28 million hole; a debt with Sace deferred at off-market conditions and rates; undue pressure from politicians to ensure that the company does not fail; possible unfair competition.

Read also: Sampdoria transfer, the Radrizzani era begins. Ferrero: “You will regret me”

Briefly a summary of the previous episodes. The “bubo” bursts on October 17, 2022 when the councilor of Panconi administration he declared in the press room: “If we don’t find 40 million, we will go bankrupt. And next year we find ourselves playing I go”. Three days later the board of directors received an official communication from the Board of Auditors which reported, among other things, the invitation to convene the meeting “to obtain new financial resources for the capitalization of the company, under penalty of resorting to the Negotiated Settlement of the Crisis”.

Despite the clear difficulties, the 20 June 2023 the club is regularly registered for the 2023/2024 Serie B championship. On 10 August Sampdoria presents an appeal to the Court of Genoa for the approval of restructuring agreements. This is a document drawn up with the assistance of Pwc which provides for the settlement of tax debts with the Revenue Agency; the sale of the company and the rescheduling of the debt towards creditors. All on the basis of a scenario that, to date, seems quite complex: the immediate return to Serie A. Sampdoria is currently second to last after eight games with one win, two draws and five defeats.

Read also: Sampdoria, the last act to avoid the collapse. Ferrero under investigation in Calabria

The plan also leverages a positive Ebitda before player trading (i.e. the buying and selling of players). This is a more achievable goal, given that Radrizzani bought Leeds for £70 million and today the team is worth at least five times that. In the event that Sampdoria fails to reach Serie A in the next two seasons there would be a reduction in revenues for a total of 49 million euros. The total debts as of 31 May 2023 were 150.90 million: 49.1 towards the Revenue Agency; 71 towards financial creditors and 30.8 million towards creditors and suppliers.

With the Revenue Agency, a favorable opinion was obtained on August 7th for which Sampdoria will pay 17.7 million, with a net saving of over 31 million. It should be noted that the request for tax installments presented in December 2022 by Sampdoria would clash with the declaration of Panconi (“Without 40 million we fail”). As regards the restructuring with financial creditors for 71 million, there are 48 million obtained through a Sace guarantee for Covid financing. Even in this case there is something special. The debt was deferred at off-market conditions and rates: the payment will take place in 20 years, in a single installment, with interest fixed at 2.5%.

Read also: Ferrero still in crisis, selling Sampdoria is not enough: the agreement fails

All this while Radrizzani carried out a loan from 10 million at a rate of 10% and Oak Tree Capital guarantees Inter 275 million at 9%. The three banks that had granted the loans to Sampdoria, namely Macquire, Progetto and Sistema, enforced the guarantees. Sace (therefore the State) is Sampdoria’s creditor for around 48 million. And there are two further details: the interest will only start from 2026 and the company can decide to pay only the 0.25% per annum, paying the difference at the twenty-year maturity date.

Translated: the installment plan over 20 years would have led to an annual outlay of 2.4 million euros, compatible with a company with a turnover of over 50 million. Over these 20 years, approximately 21.7 million in interest expense will accrue, the application of the IRS (currently at 3.22%) would have brought a further entry of 6.3 million, a fixed land rate of even +11.3 million, imagining a rate of 3.8%. Waiving interest for 2024 and 2025 means saying goodbye to 2.4 million. Finally, there is a further clause that leaves you dismayed: if the current investor were to sell before 2043 (a highly probable event) he will be required to pay only 50% of the debt, the remaining part will be considered due only if a sufficient amount of money is collected.

Furthermore, regarding the restructuring with non-financial creditors for the 30.8 million there are four subcategories. Sports agents and agents, paid at 40% in three years, with membership at 82%; unsecured suppliers, paid at 70% over three years with 79% compliance; privileged suppliers, paid at 70% in three years with 95% participation, strategic suppliers in the construction site Bogliasco, paid at 90% in three years with 93% participation.

Read also: Sampdoria in deep crisis: the club crushed by debt towards bankruptcy

As regards the possible 28 million euro “hole” in the 2022 budget that no one would have seen, actually in Sampdoria’s balance sheet, among the receivables due within the following financial year (i.e. by 31 December 2023) “receivables from parent companies” for 28.2 million euros. These are – we read in the balance sheet – “receivables from the parent company Sport Spettacolo Holding (Ferrero’s company, ed.)”. In essence, from 2015 onwards the tax loss relating to the year (in the case of the latest balance sheet it is 2.93 million) they were indicated as credits towards SSH, as part of a group taxation (SSH was the owner of Sampdoria) which however was interrupted on 15 June 2023 and which therefore must theoretically be resolved by next 31 December.

But it is difficult to hypothesize that this money could return to Sampdoria. And be careful because this type of procedure can lead to sanctioning consequences according to the FIGC. And the board of directors should have set up a fund to deal with the risk of non-collection of the credit, the extent of which could have been subject to subjective assessments. The partial or total devaluation of this credit would have led to an increase in Sampdoria’s operating loss and would have put the very validity of the industrial plan at serious risk.

There would be a residual possibility: the new shareholder could have guaranteed Sampdoria coverage of this match in the event of non-payment by SSH. There is no trace of this information and the balance sheet was drawn up merely to remember that the registration of the credit took place “based on consolidated accounting practices”. Which is also complex to understand, given that it is a discontinuity represented by the interruption of the tax consolidation after Sampdoria stopped being controlled by SSH.

Finally there is one last detail that exemplifies a difference in treatment between Sampdoria and other clubs. In fact, last July 5th, the CEO of Banca Sistema, Gianluca Garbi, states in an interview with Scolo XIX that “no one could afford Sampdoria to fail”. More: the article states that Garbi and the bank would have received “strong pressure to give this support, from many other companies, some unthinkable, from various national and local political and administrative bodies. Faced with difficulties and some not-so-veiled legal threats, we have never abandoned the team.” The question, which so far has not been answered, is: who wanted Sampdoria not to fail? Who did the pressure come from? Why hasn’t the Bank of Italy opened a file which, to date, is not known?



Subscribe to the newsletter