Every day there are more people who have pets, this is an incontestable reality. And dogs and cats are always among the preferred domestic options to keep company or add an animal member to the family.

Therefore, it is not surprising that it is sometimes common to “humanize” these colleagues who, on the other hand, have their own instincts.

The typical cartoon series or children’s movies where animals speak and have human reasoning and behavior have not helped either. But to tell the truth, do cats talk? Do they use their own language? Is it possible to understand what a kitten means when he expresses himself in some way?

A surprising application to translate cat meows seems to answer yes, at least to the third of the questions we raised in the previous paragraph. It is called MeowTalk and offers the possibility of explaining what these felines “say” to their owners. An original proposal, but one that must be understood in its context.

How do cats communicate?

Before discovering this application to translate cat meows, it doesn’t hurt to start by understanding these animals, to get a better idea of ​​what technology can contribute when it comes to understanding them. As much as some would like it, cats (just like dogs) are not humans, nor do they have a communication capacity like ours.

In fact, and as much as each animal ultimately has its own character, cats are independent and curious by nature, given their hunting instincts. ¿Who has not ever thought or heard that “cats go to their ball”? Well, to a large extent it is like that. And not only in relation to people, but also among themselves.

In this sense, it is important to start from the basis that Cats do not share a language per se. To believe that two cats meow and understand each other, as if it were a language, is also to get carried away by the fantasy of children’s stories and fiction series.

Each cat, to understand each other, meows in a different way, independently, so to speak. So the possibility of an application to translate cat meows on a universal level is ruled out. So, How does Meow Talk work and how reliable is it? Let’s see it.

MeowTalk, the app to translate cat meows

Created by engineer Javier Sánchez, who worked on Amazon’s Alexa, MeowTalk is an application that translates cat meows. Or, to be more precious, that the interprets to deduce what state of mind the animal has at the moments in which it expresses something.

MeowTalk works through artificial intelligence, learning from the sounds that each feline pet makes, and in this way adapting to the particularities of the animal to detect if it is hungry, if it is happy or angry, if it wants to attract attention or even if it is in pain. Things like that.

In this way, it can be said that it is a kind of automatic translator of a cat languagealways starting from the basis that we have developed throughout this article.

Although it has been on the market for several years, its success continues to surprise among pet lovers, especially in countries like Japan.

MeowTalk is available to download for free (although it has Premium features) for both Android and iOS.