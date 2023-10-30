loading…

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli attack, at the Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City, October 9, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

GAZA – The war between Israel and Hamas in Palestine continues to rage today. Most recently, some parties have even said that this battle has entered a new phase.

In the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Palestine, many fatalities have been recorded. Responding to this condition, countries in the world continue to call for an end to war.

Along with these war conditions, recently terms such as ‘genocide’ and ‘ceasefire’ have emerged. So, what do these two terms mean?

The Meaning of Genocide and Ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian War

1. Genocide

Genocide in Indonesian is usually known as genocide. Referring to its definition, the KBBI explains that genocide is the gradual, massive killing of a nation or race.

Meanwhile, from the origin of the word, genocide comes from the words Geno (Greek) which means race and cidium (Latin) which means to kill.

So, genocide can be defined as an act of structured mass murder against a particular nation or race

Seeing the impact it had, acts of genocide were strongly opposed internationally. In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, this term also emerged.

A number of observers warn of the potential for genocide carried out by Israel against Palestinians, especially in the Gaza Strip. This is of course inseparable from the increasingly brutal attacks by the Zionist state military.

Previously, Israel argued that it did not target Palestinian civilians. However, in reality, they launched continuous air strikes targeting public places such as hospitals and schools.